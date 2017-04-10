Slumping Bird has X-rays on bruised ankle
A bruised right ankle may be responsible for Greg Bird 's sluggish start to the season, and the Yankees first baseman is expected to rest until Monday's home opener against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. Bird had X-rays, which were negative, after Friday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.
