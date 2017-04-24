Rodriguez leads Clearwater to 7-5 win over Tampa
Herlis Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in four, as the Clearwater Threshers exploded for a season-high in runs in a 7-5 win over the Tampa Yankees on Wednesday. Trailing 5-2, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single, scoring Jorge Mateo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,113
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC