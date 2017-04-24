Rodriguez leads Clearwater to 7-5 win over Tampa

Herlis Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in four, as the Clearwater Threshers exploded for a season-high in runs in a 7-5 win over the Tampa Yankees on Wednesday. Trailing 5-2, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single, scoring Jorge Mateo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.