Red Sox vs Yankees lineup: Dustin Pedroia returns
The Red Sox cornerstone second baseman returns to the lineup six days after getting spiked by Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in Baltimore. After receiving an MRI on Monday, it was revealed that he had swelling and inflammation in his left knee, that same one that required surgery over the offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,141
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC