Red-hot Yankees hit road full of confidence

The Yankees packed for their second road trip having celebrated their best 15-game start in more than a decade, fattening their record with an 8-1 homestand that blended dominant starting pitching with jaw-dropping thump from the big bats. It took until the season's 27th game for the 2016 Yankees to post their 10th victory, when the calendar had already flipped into May. There's a saying that you can't win a season in April, but you sure can lose it, and these Yankees were able to pull the emergency brake after starting 1-4.

