Rays break up Michael Pineda's perfect game, lose 8-1 to Yankees

The good news for the Rays on Monday was that they saved themselves from being the victims of a fourth perfect game in nine seasons. The bad news, naturally, was how close they came to the 24th in major-league history in the 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

