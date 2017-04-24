Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma of...

Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees

15 hrs ago

The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club. Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

