Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees

The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club. Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

