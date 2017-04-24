Rangers claim infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from Yankees
The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club. Kozma was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday when shortstop Didi Gregorius was activated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder strain sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.
