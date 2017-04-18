Pirates get to Sabathia early, top Yankees 6-3
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell round second after hitting a two-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 21, 2017. New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 21, 2017.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|336,031
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
