Pirates get to Sabathia early, top Yankees 6-3

Josh Bell hit his second home run in as many games and the Pittsburgh Pirates got to CC Sabathia early for a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Jordy Mercer led off with a solo shot against Sabathia in the first and Bell followed an inning later with a two-run homer to the left field bleachers to give Pittsburgh a four-run cushion.

