Pirates bring home a win beating Yankees, 6-3
After being swept out of St. Louis and scoring just three total runs in the process, the Pirates bounced back at home Friday. Clint Hurdle's club scored four times in the first two innings, retired 13 of the final 16 Yankees' batters, and dealt the Yankees a loss for just the second time in 11 games, winning 6-3 at PNC Park Friday.
