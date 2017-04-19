Photos: Bill O'Reilly through the years

Bill O'Reilly through the years Bill O'Reilly in New York on Sept. 21, 2012. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://usat.ly/2pBVOZh Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly watch the game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, July 30, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.