Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez's starting job being threatened after another rough outing
Ubaldo Jimenez has been here before, reaching for answers to explain another ugly run of starts that yet again threaten his spot in the Orioles rotation. Jimenez has been left promising that his moxie will prevail to pull him out of the frustrating spiral the opening month of this season has become.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,197
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC