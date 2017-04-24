Orioles' Chris Davis scratched because of a sore right elbow
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has been removed from Sunday's starting lineup against the Yankees, two days after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from New York's CC Sabathia. Davis was in the original lineup batting fifth.
