Orioles' Chris Davis scratched because of a sore right elbow

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has been removed from Sunday's starting lineup against the Yankees, two days after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from New York's CC Sabathia. Davis was in the original lineup batting fifth.

