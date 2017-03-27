Optimistic Angels might be much bette...

Optimistic Angels might be much better than expected

21 hrs ago

If you are looking for reasons the Angels might be better than the experts think, there are the obvious ones like the return of Garrett Richards, a vastly improved defense and, of course, the best player in the majors. For all that went wrong with the Angels in 2016 – from the conga line of starting pitchers to the black hole in left field to the four closers they used – when it was all over the Angels had allowed just 10 more runs than they scored.

