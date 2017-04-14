New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher and Sumter native Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite one mistake, he was filthy against the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, and the Yankees offense was able to back him up late in the game, leading to a 8-4 win at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York .

