New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher and Sumter native Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite one mistake, he was filthy against the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, and the Yankees offense was able to back him up late in the game, leading to a 8-4 win at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,882
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC