New York Yankees: Showing great early signs despite missing key pieces

This past week has been the first week of home games of the 2017 baseball season for the New York Yankees and they could not ask for a better start at home given all the circumstances. After coming off their win last Sunday in Baltimore, the Yankees went ahead and won the next five games at home extending their win streak to six games coming into today's action against the St. Louis Cardinals.

