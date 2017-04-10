Montgomery impresses in debut as Yanks rally past Rays 8-4
Jordan Montgomery showed power and poise in his major league debut after allowing Rickie Weeks' two-run homer in the first inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past the sloppy Tampa Bay 8-4 Wednesday to get back to .500. New York's Brett Gardner and Weeks both left the game after a collision at first base in the sixth inning.
