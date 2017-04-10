Montgomery earns Yanks' 5th starter job, to debut Wednesday

Jordan Montgomery has earned the fifth starter's job in the New York Yankees' rotation and is scheduled to make his major league debut on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. A 24-year-old left-hander selected in the fourth round of the 2014 amateur draft, Montgomery had a 3.20 ERA in two starts and four relief appearances during spring training, striking out 17 and walking three in 19 2/3 innings.

