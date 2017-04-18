Masahiro Tanaka takes another step to...

Masahiro Tanaka takes another step towards becoming Yankees ace

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Working quietly and effectively amid the Bomber blasts flying out of the Stadium Wednesday night was Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees' Japanese righthander who is finally finding his ace form. Tanaka fired seven strong innings in a 9-1 victory over the White Sox in the Bronx, holding Chicago to one run on six hits.

