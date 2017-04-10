Martinez crazy wild, Yanks top Cards ...

Martinez crazy wild, Yanks top Cards 3-2 for 6th win in row

15 hrs ago

Looking like both an All-Star ace and a wayward journeyman, Martinez put on a historically uneven performance, walking a career-high eight while striking out 11 and handing CC Sabathia and the Yankees a 3-2 win Saturday. The Yankees won their sixth straight despite tying a team record by fanning 17 times.

Chicago, IL

