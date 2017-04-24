Marlins expecting to finalize $1.3B deal to sell team to Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter group

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached an agreement in principle to sell the team to a group led by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and including former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, pending Major League Baseball approval and other details still to be worked out in the drawing up and execution of a contract, an MLB source said Tuesday. The source said the Marlins and the Bush group are very optimistic a deal will be finalized, but the process could take months to conclude.

