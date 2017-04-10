Machado, Smith HRs rally Orioles past...

Machado, Smith HRs rally Orioles past Yankees 6-5

19 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Manny Machado and Seth Smith homered, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 6-5 Friday night. Machado hit a three-run drive in the fifth inning to make it 5-4, and Smith completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-run shot off Tyler Clippard .

