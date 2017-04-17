Leading Off: Yanks go for 9th straight, Thames on homer run

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey, with Ryan Braun, during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Chicago. . St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Randal Grichuk dives and catches a fly ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2017, in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.