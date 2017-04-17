Leading Off: Yanks go for 9th straigh...

Leading Off: Yanks go for 9th straight, Thames on homer run

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The Yankees aim for their ninth straight win when Luis Severino takes the mound against the visiting White Sox. The 23-year-old righty struck out 11 Tampa Bay hitters over seven innings in his last start and has fanned 17 in 12 innings this season after winning back a rotation spot in spring training.

