Leading Off: Cubs, Red Sox show off trophies at Fenway Park
The curse-breaking World Series trophies that the Red Sox won in 2004 and the Cubs earned last year will both be on display at Fenway Park when Boston hosts Chicago in the nationally televised night matchup. Fans can pose for pictures with both pieces of hardware, with a suggested donation of $20 that will go to each team's charities.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,182
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
