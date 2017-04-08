Kim gets go-ahead hit, unbeaten O's rally past Yankees 5-4
Hyun Soo Kim hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare stolen base by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Baltimore Orioles remained the only unbeaten team in the majors by rallying past the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
