Kaprielian to have Tommy John surgery The New York Yankees announced...
The New York Yankees have announced that top pitching prospect James Kaprielian will undergo "Tommy John" surgery on April 18, likely sidelining him for most of the 2018 season. The Yankees' 2015 first-round draft pick missed the majority of 2016 with a right flexor tendon strain in his elbow, and landed on the minor league disabled list earlier this year after experiencing elbow discomfort while preparing to make a start for the Class-A Tampa Yankees.
