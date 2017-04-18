Kamil Fuses the New York Yankees and Playboy Insignias for Its Classic Logo Goods Drop
Kamil has just dropped the latest version of its NY Playboy capsule collection. The range includes two hoodies, two long sleeve t-shirts, and three baseball caps, all adorned with the mash-up of the New York and Playboy logos.
