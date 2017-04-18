Judge, Yankees cap 8-1 homestand in s...

Judge, Yankees cap 8-1 homestand in style

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Thomasville Times

Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu can't reach an RBI single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager during Wednesday's game in Los Angeles. Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning three-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Neftali Feliz in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 11 min jimi-yank 336,001
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC