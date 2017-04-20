Inside story of the Yankees' Aaron Judge draft strategy in 2013

Mike Trout will always be the most famous 25th pick in the history of the amateur baseball draft. As in: how did he last that long? Aaron Judge probably won't ever inspire that level of head-shaking, yet his eye-popping power, and his ability so far to apply it in the big leagues, is already begging the question: shouldn't somebody have taken a chance on him before the 32nd pick in the 2013 draft? Evidently it was difficult for scouts and even GMs to convince themselves that someone as massive as Judge would be a great bet to handle major league pitching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.