Holliday HR in 10th, Yanks rally from 8 down, top O's 14-11

16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11 on Friday night. In a game of home run derby, Starlin Castro tied it with a two-run drive that capped a three-run burst in the ninth off Brad Brach.

Chicago, IL

