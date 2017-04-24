Gardner, Judge power a HR derby as Ya...

Gardner, Judge power a HR derby as Yankees blast Orioles, 12-4

Brett Gardner hits a three run home run against the Orioles in the second inning to start the Yankee fun. Sunday marks the final day of April, and the surging Yankees will begin the day in sole possession of first place in the AL East.

