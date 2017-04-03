Former Yankee great Derek Jeter wants to buy Marlins
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Derek Jeter, his successor as captain of the New York Yankees, has "always talked about" owning a major league team one day. Mattingly was asked before Miami's game at the Washington Nationals on Wednesday about a report on FoxBusiness.com that said Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush were among those who could try to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.
