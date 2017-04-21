Fenway Park Anniversary Marked While ...

Fenway Park Anniversary Marked While Red Sox on the Road

Fenway Park marked its 105th anniversary Thursday while the Boston Red Sox played on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. On April 20, 1912, the Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders, the early version of the New York Yankees, 7-6 in 11 innings, USA Today noted .

