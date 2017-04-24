Fantasy Plays: Analyzing several April baseball surprises
Judge is giving Yankees fans everything they hoped to see and more. With an average over .280, 16 runs, seven home runs and 15 RBIs, how could any fan not love him? Well, we will see if that love continues when Judge inevitably goes cold for a stretch.
