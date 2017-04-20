Didi Gregorius passes an important test in rehab stint
While Yankees manager Joe Girardi's focus was on the Yankees at PNC Park on Friday night, he knew there was another important game going on for Single-A Tampa in Lakeland, Fla. That's where Didi Gregorius' rehab stint began, as he took the next step in his comeback from a right shoulder strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic.
