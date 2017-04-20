Didi Gregorius passes an important te...

Didi Gregorius passes an important test in rehab stint

Read more: New York Post

While Yankees manager Joe Girardi's focus was on the Yankees at PNC Park on Friday night, he knew there was another important game going on for Single-A Tampa in Lakeland, Fla. That's where Didi Gregorius' rehab stint began, as he took the next step in his comeback from a right shoulder strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

