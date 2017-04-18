Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush are reportedly teaming up in an attempt to buy the Marlins

The Miami Marlins could have some famous owners in the near future -- at least if things break a certain way. That's because former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are reportedly teaming up in an attempt to buy the Marlins, per the Miami Herald : The former Florida governor and retired New York Yankees star once were rivals for the Major League Baseball franchise but now have teamed up to try and buy the team, the sources said.

