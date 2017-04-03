CC Sabathia gives Yankees first win of season, 5-0
CC Sabathia was sharp in his first start, Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley homered and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Tuesday night for their first victory this season. Starting his 17th major league season and the final year of his Yankees contract, the 36-year-old Sabathia limited the team he has faced more than any other to three singles and a pair of walks in five innings.
