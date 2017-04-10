Cardinals 26 mins ago 2:28 p.m.Cardinals visit Holliday, Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals are making their first trip to the current Yankee Stadium and will encounter a familiar face. When the Cardinals open a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday night, it will be Matt Holliday's first appearance against his former team.
