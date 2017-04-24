Can Chris Sale, Baby Bombers jump-start Red Sox-Yankees rivalry?
It has been six years since the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both won 90 or more games in the same season, eight years since they reached the postseason together and 13 years since they last faced each other in October. Though their storied rivalry never fully dissolved -- there was always an opposing villain, a David Ortiz or Alex Rodriguez, to jeer, and one or the other team was good enough to make the playoffs in each year of that span except for 2014 -- it remains a far cry from its mid-2000s glory days.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,100
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
