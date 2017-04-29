Braves extend Mets loss streak with 7...

Braves extend Mets loss streak with 7-5 victory in New York

Yoenis Cespedes limped off with a pulled hamstring, Matt Harvey was chased in the fifth inning as he made an emergency start in place of ailing Noah Syndergaard, and the New York Mets' losing streak reached six with a 7-5 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run homer that finished Harvey , who allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings and tied a career high with five walks.

