Birthday boy Judge, Severino carry Yankees past Red Sox, 3-1
Luis Severino pitched seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball and Aaron Judge celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-run homer and spectacular catch, carrying the surging New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in the longtime rivals' first meeting this season. Severino struck out six and walked two, posting his third straight strong start.
