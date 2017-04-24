Birthday boy Judge, Severino carry Ne...

Birthday boy Judge, Severino carry New York Yankees to 3-1 win over Red Sox

12 hrs ago

Luis Severino pitched seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball and Aaron Judge celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-run homer and spectacular catch, carrying the surging New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in the longtime rivals' first meeting this season. Severino struck out six and walked two, posting his third straight strong start.

