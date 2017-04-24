APNewsBreak: Dodgers, Yankees cut pro...

APNewsBreak: Dodgers, Yankees cut projected luxury tax bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCTV5

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are cutting payroll and their luxury ta... . FILE- In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Hal Steinbrenner, owner of the New York Yankees, talks with reporters during the baseball owners meetings at the Drake Hotel in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 56 min jimi-yank 336,069
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC