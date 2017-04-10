Aaron Judge's blistering start anchoring New York Yankees' new-look offense

The Yankees' youthful triumvirate of Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Aaron Judge was supposed to shoulder the offensive load for New York at the start of 2017, but two-thirds of that equation have been limited with injuries in the early going. Sanchez, last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up, will be sidelined for the next month with a strain in his right brachialis muscle; and Bird, the heir apparent to Mark Teixeira's first baseman's job, has played in four of the team's opening eight games of the season due to a sore foot and illness.

