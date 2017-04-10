Aaron Judge's blistering start anchor...

Aaron Judge's blistering start anchoring New York Yankees' new-look offense

Read more: YESNetwork

The Yankees' youthful triumvirate of Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Aaron Judge was supposed to shoulder the offensive load for New York at the start of 2017, but two-thirds of that equation have been limited with injuries in the early going. Sanchez, last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up, will be sidelined for the next month with a strain in his right brachialis muscle; and Bird, the heir apparent to Mark Teixeira's first baseman's job, has played in four of the team's opening eight games of the season due to a sore foot and illness.

