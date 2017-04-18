Aaron Judge and Yankees continue to surprise in rebuilding season
The two loudest sounds of the night were the explosions of noise from the Yankee Stadium crowd that followed a couple of thunderous cracks of the bat from Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge. Meanwhile, the third-loudest sound was still another roar when Judge, all 6-foot-7, 282 pounds of him, high-tailed it down the line to beat out an infield single to deep short, driving in the fifth run of a third-inning rally.
