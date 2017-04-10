10 reasons to be positive about slow-...

10 reasons to be positive about slow-starting Yankees

It would be easy to take a glass-half empty look at the Yankees, who blew a 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Baltimore on Friday night to fall to 1-3 on the new season. Greg Bird and Aaron Judge aren't hitting, their starting pitchers aren't going deep into games and Didi Gregorius is out until May. Our take is that it's way too early to be concerned.

