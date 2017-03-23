Yankees win second straight walk-off The Yankees plated two runs in...
Call 'em the cardiac kids again, because the Yankees completed their second straight walk-off win with a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon. With the Yankees down 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Zack Zehner began the rally with a leadoff single, and after Wilkin Castillo struck out, Ronald Torreyes reached on an error to put two on with one out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,639
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb 28
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC