Yankees win second straight walk-off ...

Yankees win second straight walk-off The Yankees plated two runs in...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

Call 'em the cardiac kids again, because the Yankees completed their second straight walk-off win with a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon. With the Yankees down 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Zack Zehner began the rally with a leadoff single, and after Wilkin Castillo struck out, Ronald Torreyes reached on an error to put two on with one out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 18 hr jimi-yank 335,639
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC