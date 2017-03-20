Yankees' top pick Blake Rutherford ta...

Yankees' top pick Blake Rutherford taking advice from hero Jeter

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

On May 13, 1997, the day Blake Rutherford was born, Derek Jeter had two hits in the Yankees' 11-2 win over the Twins in Minnesota. Rutherford grew up idolizing Jeter and rooting for the Yankees despite living in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 21 hr NYStateOfMind 335,661
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb 28 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC