Yankees Tony Pena: Base Coach or World Champion Manager?
As we embark on the beginning of the child of the World Cup and Olympic Baseball, the World Baseball Classic, Yankees coach Tony Pena will again take center stage. Pena has been the manager of the Dominican Republic team since 2013 and will again take the reins in 2017.
