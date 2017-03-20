Yankees score three in the ninth to earn comeback victory against Astros

The Yankees were cardiac kids on Day 1 of their two-day stay on Florida's east coast, using a three-run ninth to score a 6-4 comeback win over the Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. New York's nine held the lead for much of the game, taking a quick 2-0 advantage on Chase Headley's two-run double in the first.

